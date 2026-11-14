undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Schmitt renews push for aviation upgrades after nationwide FAA ground stop
By Sarah Motter,2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt is renewing his call for federal investment in aviation infrastructure after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop disrupted flights. The Missouri Republican’s office said the ground stop lasted more than four hours and resulted in delays and cancellations affecting more...