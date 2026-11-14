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Duke Blue Devils Triumphant Following Loss
By Brian Hayes,2 days ago
DURHAM, N.C.- The Duke Blue Devils conquered the SIUE Edwardsville Cougars, defeating them 90-47, and regained momentum after their loss to Michigan State. The Blue Devils controlled the tempo from the opening minutes, using balanced scoring, strong defense, and excellent rebounding to build a lead. Defensively, Duke made life difficult for SIUE, limiting the Cougars to just 20 first-half points and going on a 16-2 run that held them scoreless for about 5 minutes. The Blue Devils also forced 11 turnovers and made seven steals, creating additional scoring opportunities. Duke maintained its defensive intensity, continued moving the ball headed into halftime with a comfortable 43-20 lead.