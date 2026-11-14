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13 days ago
There has been no White House press secretary for almost a month. But have you really noticed? Katie Zacharia held the position for five days in the middle of October, but her lone briefing was brief and not well received. After several secretary-less (ph) weeks, President Trump declared in an online post that he would ask Dana White, the head of the UFC, to take the job, calling him a violent fighter and warrior. Reporters imagined how the CEO of a martial arts league might answer a sharp question with a swift kick to their journalistic chops. What's the president's plan to bring down inflation? Then bang, thwap, oof. The president later clarified that he was only kidding about Dana White - and added wistfully, you wouldn't mess around with him so much.