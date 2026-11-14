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Flights resume at Jackson airport after nationwide FAA ground stop
By Jas N Smith,2 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Flight operations resumed at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport following Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, but travelers still face cancellations and delays. The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority said Saturday that airport operations have resumed and airlines have reopened passenger check-in. In an update issued...