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Jespersen Sets Assists Record, No. 4 Jennies Roll Past No. 5 UMary, 5-0, in NCAA Tournament Opener Friday
9 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. – Coryn Jespersen set a new single-season and single-match record with four assists as fourth-seeded University of Central Missouri Jennies Soccer rolled to a 5-0 shutout victory over the fifth-seeded UMary Marauders in the first round of the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament on Friday, Nov. 13, at Yager Stadium.