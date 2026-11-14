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FREE PODCAST 11/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #413 (11-2-96) including Halloween Havoc, Piper joins WCW, Austin attacks Pillman, ECW news, more (224 min.)
2 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #413 of the PWTorch including their thoughts on Halloween Havoc ‘96, Roddy Piper jumping to WCW, Pillman gets attacked by Austin and will be out of action for some time, ECW updates, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.