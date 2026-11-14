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Joseph Sabino Mistick: Allen Kukovich — a life spent making other lives better
By Joseph Sabino Mistick,13 days ago
Allen Kukovich’s new book, “The Work Is Never Done,” is best described by its subtitle: “A Call to Service: Courage, Compassion and the Common Good.” After 19 years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and another eight as state senator, the man from Westmoreland County’s Manor Borough had no interest writing a personal memoir.