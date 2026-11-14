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Padres Interested In Freddy Peralta, Nick Martinez, Matthew Boyd
By Mark Polishuk,2 days ago
The Padres have interest in free agent starters Freddy Peralta and Nick Martinez, according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. Matthew Boyd is another name of interest to the team, as per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, though Acee notes that the Padres have “showed some level of interest in virtually every starting pitcher on the market….rather than list the starters whose representatives the Padres talked to, suffice it to say there is hardly a starting pitcher they are not considering.”