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Villagers donate ‘blessing baskets’ to help Wildwood families celebrate Thanksgiving
By Jeremiah Delgado,2 days ago
Residents in the Village of Richmond donated 27 complete Thanksgiving blessing baskets to support local families in need through the Wildwood Police Department’s annual outreach campaign. The annual holiday food drive, which wrapped up its collection window on Sunday, Nov. 1, is organized by the Wildwood Police Department (WPD)...
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