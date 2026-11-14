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ABR Sunday Selections: Full-Card Picks for Nov. 15 at Belmont Park
By Noel Michaels,12 days ago
Every Sunday Noel Michaels will provide free full-card picks for a one racecard in North America. A veteran handicapper and tournament-play pioneer, Michaels also writes a weekly “Weekend Winners” blog for America’s Best Racing with a focus on key stakes races at marquee tracks. This feature will be straight-forward: full-card picks for one Sunday slate of races of his choosing.