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From pumpkin mac and cheese to smashed sweet potatoes: Perfect Thanksgiving dishes
By Yumna Jawad,2 days ago
This collection of Easy Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes makes sure there’s no shortage of food on Thanksgiving! For mingling before the main meal, try my Baked Brie in Bread Bowl. For dinner, start with my Butternut Squash Salad, check out my no-fail guide to making the Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey, and try a favorite side like Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes. For dessert, finish off with some Pumpkin Pie!