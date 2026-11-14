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Clark County Health Department highlights diabetes warning signs on World Diabetes Day
By Tabitha Bartoe,2 days ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Clark County Health Department is raising awareness about diabetes and encouraging residents to recognize the warning signs as part of World Diabetes Day on Saturday. Health officials say diabetes affects millions of people, but awareness, prevention and early detection can make a difference. The...
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