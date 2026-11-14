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Arizona Edition: San Luis election, Yuma-area ag workers, Pride march
By Victor Calderón,2 days ago
In this week's Arizona Edition, San Luis appears to be closer to knowing who its next mayor will be. Final unofficial election results were released by Yuma County officials on Thursday. James Allen Jr. leads former Council Member Matias Rosales by only 10 votes. Yuma County Recorder David Lara tells KAWC reporter Victor Calderón there will be an automatic recount. Stay tuned to KAWC next week for updates as they are announced.