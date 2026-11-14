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TUL8TE Has the World Singing in Arabic: The Masked Egyptian brings ‘Sadeek El Bernameg’ to SoCal this weekend. Up next — Coachella
By Mark Stefanos,2 days ago
Within minutes of walking into Nubia Cafe in Anaheim, TUL8TE’s voice echoes through the air otherwise filled with the aromas of shisha and classic Egyptian cuisine. It’s almost midnight Wednesday and the large restaurant and hookah lounge is packed, parking lot filled — probably the most poppin spot in all of sleepy Orange County at this time. The lounge is located off West Lincoln Blvd., one exit off the 5 from where TUL8TE will be playing a sold-out show at House of Blues at Downtown Disney this Sunday, Nov. 15.
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