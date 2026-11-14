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Manatees are on the move this November; go slow and look out below
By Jamie Cox,2 days ago
OCALA, FL (352Today.com) – November is officially Manatee Awareness Month, and Florida’s gentle giants are starting their annual migration to warmer water. As cold fronts roll in, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding boaters, paddleboarders, and anyone on the water to give manatees plenty of space, ease off the throttle, and keep a sharp eye out.