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What the OCEANIC-STROKE Data Suggest About Stroke Prevention: Mike Sharma, MD
2 days ago
Mike Sharma, MD, discusses early efficacy signals, long-term stroke risk, patient impact, and why antithrombotic treatment should be tailored to each condition. The lack of a statistically significant difference at 90 days for the oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor asundexian (Sunharbo; Bayer) in noncardioembolic ischemic stroke prevention should be interpreted in the context of the trial’s statistical power, as only about 40% of the outcome events needed to detect the planned difference occurred, a shortfall that may explain the result, especially since, as an antithrombotic, asundexian is expected to act quickly. Mike Sharma, MD, MSc, professor of medicine at McMaster University, made the case in part 2 of an interview on the phase 3 OCEANIC-STROKE (