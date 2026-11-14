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One machine, multiple roles
By Ralph Bagnall,2 days ago
Here in the U.S., we tend to favor single-purpose woodworking machines. The table saw, jointer, planer, shaper, and similar tools are typically individual machines that perform one specific task. We are, however, familiar with combination machines dating back to the ShopSmith (shopsmith.com), which can be converted into at least five core woodworking machines. The concept was to provide the machines a home woodworker needed in a small space, but the trade-off is the time required to reset the machine between operations.