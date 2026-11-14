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Race Guide: USRowing Small Boat Championships
By Via Temple,,13 days ago
Date November 14-15, 2026 Time Racing Begins at 9:20 a.m. Saturday Location West Windsor, N.J. WEST WINDSOR, N.J. - The Temple University men's crew team looks to conclude a strong fall this weekend as it competes in the first US Rowing Small Boat Championship on Mercer Lake. Time trials will take place on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m., with the semifinal and final rounds scheduled for Sunday. The Owls will have five pairs entered in a field that features Olympians and national champions. Princeton 3-Mile Chase The Temple University men's crew team put together a very strong showing at the...