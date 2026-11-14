undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WCH Founder Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura Meets with the Governor of Santorini to Discuss 11th World Royal Summit
2 days ago
"(L-R) Dr. Katerina Glykou-Fotinia, Hon. Ioulia Karamolegou and Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria)" WCH Founder Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria) and her team met with the Governor of Santorini, Hon. Ioulia Karamolegou, securing positive support for the 11th World Royal Summit in Greece, Maguindanao cultural exchange, and Philanthropic Tourism, highlighted by a pinning ceremony.