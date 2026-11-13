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H.B. Fuller Closes Another 7 Sites as Part of 'Project Quantum Leap'
By IEN Staff,7 days ago
H.B. Fuller, one of the world’s largest pureplay adhesives company, announced significant advancements on Project Quantum Leap, its multi-year supply chain transformation initiative designed to streamline operations, enhance manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and unlock shareholder value. Since outlining this program at its 2025 Investor Day, the company has made...