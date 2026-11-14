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Components that count
By Ralph Bagnall,2 days ago
Over the past year, we've spent plenty of time looking at the slides, hinges, pulls, and other hardware that add function and value to modern cabinetry. This month, let's shift our attention to the components those products attach to. From decorative panels and cabinet doors to mounting systems, support legs, brackets, and specialty components, these products form the foundation of every successful cabinet installation. After all, replacing a failed slide is relatively simple. Correcting problems with a cabinet box, mounting system, or structural component is another matter entirely.