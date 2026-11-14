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VedaBio Demonstrates Under-10-Minute Molecular Detection with Target Amplification-Free CRISPR Technology at AMP 2026
2 days ago
VedaBio, a pioneering biotechnology company transforming molecular detection, today announced new proof-of-concept data demonstrating sample-to-answer times of under 10 minutes using its integrated, target amplification-free CRISPR-based molecular diagnostics technology. The findings, presented at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2026 Annual Meeting & Expo in Seattle, Washington, highlight the potential of the technology to help overcome longstanding challenges associated with bringing molecular testing closer to patients.