undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
La Quinta Homes for Sale With Seller Financing and a Seller-Paid Rate Buydown | Top Producing Realtor Craig Chorpenning
2 days ago
"Craig Chorpenning, Top Producing Realtor, Desert Sotheby's International Realty" Craig Chorpenning of Desert Sotheby's International Realty has two La Quinta homes for sale with seller incentives. The seller of 57945 S Valley Lane, a 4-bedroom Lions Gate Estates home at $2,950,000, has indicated that financing is available on agreeable terms, and the seller of 58080 Coral View Way, a 3-bedroom Cantera at Coral Mountain home at $950,000, has offered to pay for a buyer's rate buydown with an acceptable offer.