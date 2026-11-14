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Best La Quinta 3- and 4-Bedroom Homes for Sale Right Now | Listed by Top Producing Realtor Craig Chorpenning
2 days ago
"Craig Chorpenning, Top Producing Realtor, Desert Sotheby's International Realty" Craig Chorpenning of Desert Sotheby's International Realty has two of the best 3- and 4-bedroom homes for sale in La Quinta right now: a 4-bedroom Lions Gate Estates home with a detached casita at $2,950,000, and a 3-bedroom Cantera at Coral Mountain home built in 2022 with owned solar at $950,000. Both are gated, both have a saltwater pool and spa, and both come with a seller incentive on financing.