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Game Thread: TCU Football vs. Kansas State Wildcats
By Anthony North,2 days ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (4-5; 2-4 Big 12) are back in action at Amon G. Carter Stadium for a battle at the Big 12 basement against the Kansas State Wildcats (4-5; 1-5 Big 12). The Wildcats will be stepping fresh from the tarmac directly to Hell’s Half Acre, having to fly from the Little Apple on Saturday morning thanks to Friday’s FAA ground stop. K-State has struggles in the first year with Colin Klein as head coach, made worse thanks to injury to starting QB Avery Johnson. Last week it was the defense that struggled mightily, surrendering 66 points to Oklahoma State at home.