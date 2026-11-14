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California’s ‘billionaire tax’ is still undecided. Here’s where Proposition 40 stands
By Chris F. Weber,2 days ago
In a county warehouse outside Sacramento, trays of ballots still sit under fluorescent lights while workers feed them into scanners that have been running since Election Day. The question drawing the most anxious calls is not a race for governor or for Congress. It is Proposition 40, the statewide measure that would place a single 5 percent tax on the wealth of California billionaires and direct the money toward healthcare. Days after the 2026 midterms, millions of votes remain outstanding, and neither camp is prepared to declare the night finished.
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