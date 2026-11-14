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Voters rejected AI and data centers in midterms, ushering in scrutiny era
By Chris F. Weber,2 days ago
The returns came in from school gyms and county buildings, not from a single national stage. In town after town, voters slowed or blocked projects that would have planted enormous computing halls beside farmland, substations, and reservoirs. National candidates who had treated artificial intelligence as a distant marvel found themselves answering for concrete, noise, and electric bills. The pattern was clear enough that AI data centers midterms became a useful shorthand for a new political fact. After years in which Washington offered encouragement and little supervision, communities used the ballot to demand a say.