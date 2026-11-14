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November 14, 2026
By FLEK Admin,12 days ago
On this date in 2003, a soaking rain on the night of the 13th changed to snow, continuing into the 14th. Valleys saw a light coating, but strengthening winds behind the storm lifted moist air over the mountains, leaving over a foot of early season snow. Eden and Warren, VT shared 13 inch totals, while 15 inches was measured in Worcester, VT, and 17 inches had to be shoveled in Stowe, VT. The Adirondacks were not spared, with 11 inches at Tupper Lake, NY.