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KONGSTAD DOMINATES DUSTMAN TO WIN GRAVEL WORLDS QUALIFIER IN THAILAND
By Craig Sakamoto,2 days ago
Denmark’s Tobias Morch Kongstad won the elite men’s race at the UCI Gravel World Series Dustman in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, on Saturday 14 November 2026. Kongstad covered the 130 km course, which started and finished at Mueang Sing Historical Park, in 03:59:37, according to provisional Sportstats timing. Taiwan’s Shaohsuan Lu took second, 36 minutes 47 seconds behind, while Thailand’s Setthawut Yordsuwan finished third, 40 minutes 17 seconds back. Japan’s Takayuki Abe and China’s Chun Yin Choi rounded out the top five.