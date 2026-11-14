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Santa Barbara Central Library Adds Reservable Privacy Booth and Dedicated Family Workspace
By CityofSantaBarbara,2 days ago
Santa Barbara Public Library expands Central Library amenities with a quiet reservable privacy booth and an enclosed-play family workspace. Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) is expanding the ways patrons can use Central Library with the introduction of two new spaces: a reservable Privacy Booth and a dedicated Family Desk. Made possible through the EmPOWERing Access Grant from Southern California Library Cooperative, these additions offer patrons greater flexibility and privacy while using library spaces.