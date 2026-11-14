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The Inline-Four Tourer That’s More Comfortable Than An American V-Twin
By Punya Sharma,2 days ago
Touring in the US requires a special kind of motorcycle. And for the most part, American brands is where you need to look. After all, they make their bikes in America for America, realizing the needs of Americans. They also have V-twin engines tuned for riding effortlessly at freeway speeds with ample passing power all over the revs. So if you want a comfortable touring bike, an American V-twin example–either cruiser or tourer–makes the most sense more often than not.