undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland Terrapins Game Thread: Avoid repeat of last year?
By Rohan Chakravarthi,2 days ago
The Badgers are on the road on Saturday. The Wisconsin Badgers are taking on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, with kickoff set for 11:00 a.m. on FS1. Wisconsin is coming off a 31-10 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in true freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins’s first career start. Hopkins threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns in the win, as Wisconsin’s defense also controlled the game well.