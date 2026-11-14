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Emmett Johnson Fantasy Impact as Kenneth Walker Ruled Out
By James Bryer,2 days ago
Kenneth Walker Sits Out Week 10, Putting Emmett Johnson in the Chiefs’ Starting Lineup. Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chiefs moved him from questionable to out on Saturday, and it will be the first game he has missed this season. Walker reported groin tightness on Friday and did not practice, and Schefter reported that he hurt the groin at Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described the injury as minor and said the Chiefs are being careful. The team wants to “give him a week,” per Schefter. Coach Andy Reid said, “We’re not going to put him at risk.”