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LYME Technology Solutions Secures Navy Contract for Siemens RUGGEDCOM Networking Hardware
By Miles Jamison,8 days ago
LYME will deliver Siemens RUGGEDCOM networking hardware and components. NSWC Philadelphia competed the contract among authorized small business resellers. The contract has an expected completion date of October 2033. LYME Technology Solutions has received a seven-year, $27.3 million contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, or NSWC PD,...