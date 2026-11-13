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Inside the January 2027 Issue
By The Editors of SkyTelescope,10 days ago
In the January 2027 issue of Sky & Telescope, we’re chasing comet tails. Some of these comets are cutting it a little too close to the Sun, but that’s exactly what causes them to appear so spectacular in our skies. Every orbit is a game of chance: break up in a blaze of glory or perform a brilliant escape and live to orbit again. Plus, with our guide to making the most out of your comet photos, you can capture these sungrazers in all their fantastic glory. While we wait for the appearance of the next Great Comet, we have the stunning winter Milky Way and Steve Gottlieb’s favorite overlooked gems from the Index Catalog for you to enjoy. Plus, did you know Earth isn’t the only planet that experiences aurorae? NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured those curtains of greenish light in Martian skies as well!