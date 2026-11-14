undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Isabella falls to Luverne on the road to end best season since 2020
By Carey Reeder,2 days ago
Thank you to Central Alabama Electric Cooperative and Central Access for sponsoring our football coverage this season. Isabella High School had its season end on Nov. 13 on the road at Luverne High School, 48-8, in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Mustangs’ 10 wins this season at 10-2 were its most in a single season since going 11-2 in 2020.