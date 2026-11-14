undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Albert Lea backs $300K loan for Pro Manufacturing expansion
By Mike Bunge,2 days ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. — The Albert Lea City Council voted to approve financial assistance for a local manufacturing company looking to expand its operations. The council approved the assistance package for D & S Holdings to expand Pro Manufacturing on 209th Street, a service road off East Main Street. The company manufactures, coats and delivers steel products.