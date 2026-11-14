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Non-Uniform Quantization in PCM: Comparing μ-Law and A-Law Compression
By Dr. Steve Arar,13 days ago
Analog voice signals exhibit a non-uniform amplitude distribution, characterized by frequent low-amplitude segments interspersed with occasional large excursions. Because of this non-uniform distribution, the use of uniform quantization generates significant quantization noise in voice applications. To address this limitation, non-uniform quantization uses tapered quantizing levels, where smaller steps are used for low amplitudes and progressively larger steps for higher amplitudes.