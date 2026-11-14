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Darius Rucker, Vince Gill Join Drake White’s ‘Benefit For The Brain’ at the Ryman, November 16
2 days ago
Country-soul singer-songwriter Drake White has announced the lineup for the third installment of his “Benefit For The Brain” concert — and it is a heavyweight one. Diamond-certified, three-time GRAMMY winner Darius Rucker, country legend Vince Gill, and up-and-coming artist Hannah McFarland will join White at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on November 16, with a performance from White himself. Tickets are on sale now.