undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Veterans Day Across Avoyelles
2 days ago
Schools and communities honor local veterans with lessons in patriotism, flag presentations and classroom visits. Veterans gather at Paragon for Veterans Day tribute. Veterans and participants gather outside Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville for its Nov. 11 Veterans Day observance. The free program began at 10 a.m., featuring guest speakers Dale Lonidier, Bruce Jackson, John Bordelon and Matthew Shallington. Robert Gros, vice commander of the Cenla Honor Guard, served as master of ceremonies and delivered opening remarks.