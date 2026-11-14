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Dolphins' Zane Gonzalez: Signed to Miami's active roster
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
The Dolphins signed Gonzalez off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday. Gonzalez had been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for each of the Dolphins' last three games, and now that he's signed to the 53-man roster, 2017 seventh-rounder is eligible to serve as Miami's kicker for the rest of the season. Gonzalez has gone 5-for-7 on field-goal attempts (including 2-for-2 on attempts from 50-plus yards) and 5-for-5 on extra-point tries this season.