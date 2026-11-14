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FBI Season 9, Episode 7 Preview: ‘Posterity’
2 days ago
Following the events of FBI Season 9 Episode 6, taking the photos, promo, and synopsis as a starting point, let’s speculate about FBI Season 9 Episode 7 ‘Posterity’!. In this episode, get ready for all the action and running! The case starts off as usual, but the team end up in pursuit of one of the most wanted criminals. This brings Nina into the action, and we can’t wait to see her reunited with the rest of the team.