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Texans' Will Anderson: Pushing to play vs. Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Anderson (ankle), who is listed as questionable, is planning to suit up Sunday against the Browns, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Whether Anderson suits up Sunday will ultimately be decided by how his ankle responds to tests during pregame warmups. The fourth-year pass rusher leads the NFL 9.5 sacks through eight regular-season games, but it's possible that the Texans could be without both of their starting pass rushers, given that Danielle Hunter (hamstring) has already been ruled out.