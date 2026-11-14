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"Pack your bags and get out!" World Cup-winning legend tears into Carlo Ancelotti after defeat
By Jochen Tittmar,2 days ago
Brazil national team coach Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure after a 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan, with World Cup winner Romario calling on Instagram for the Italian to be sacked immediately. The former world-class striker's criticism followed a friendly in Singapore that brought a late defeat for the Selecao and...