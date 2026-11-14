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A Change of Government in British Columbia
By Derek Moscato,13 days ago
This story previously ran in the Salish Current as part of its Community Voices. It is used here by permission. The recent election of a new provincial government in British Columbia has significant ramifications for our neighbors up north. By giving the B.C. Conservative Party a solid majority after the provincial election in late October, British Columbia voters have sent a strong signal that they are ready for change. The somewhat surprising political shift came at the expense of the progressive left New Democratic Party (NDP), which held power in Victoria for nearly a decade.