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Norway-Wales 3-1 live: Haaland seals it again with a penalty
By Emanuele Tramacere,2 days ago
Norway-Wales kicks off matchday five of Group 4 in League A of the 2026/2027 Nations League at 18:00 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Haaland and his team-mates and Craig Bellamy's Wales both need a win to keep alive their hopes of catching second-placed Denmark and potentially reaching the tournament finals as the best runners-up behind already-qualified Portugal.