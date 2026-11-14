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'We don't like it when people lie!' - Alex Baena defends Luis de la Fuente over Lamine Yamal treatment ahead of England clash
By Mohamed Saeed,2 days ago
Baena has moved to silence growing whispers regarding preferential treatment for Barcelona starlet Yamal. The midfielder, now playing his club football at Atletico Madrid, insisted that the teenager's recent absence from the squad was entirely due to physical issues rather than any unique status within the group. "Yes, but he...