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“Booms last night on 17th Street NW…sounded eerily like the rifle shots down the street on Thursday morning…Looks like it turned out to be fireworks.”
By Prince Of Petworth,2 days ago
Around 3:00am last night, on 17 & Q NW, we woke up to a series of booms outside that sounded eerily like the rifle shots down the street on Thursday morning. About five cop cars stopped by the Safeway and McDonalds and officers fanned out on foot with flashlights between Corcoran and Church.
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