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Tornado Warning for New Castle County in Delaware Sends Wilmington-Area Residents to Shelter Until 1:45 P.m. as Radar Shows Rotation Near Stanton
By Kai Hovell,12 days ago
WILMINGTON, DE — A tornado warning was issued Thursday afternoon for New Castle County after the National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was tracking near Wilmington. The warning was in effect from 1:25 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., and officials also warned that hail could reach 1 inch in diameter.