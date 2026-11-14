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Evacuation Warnings Hit Four Santa Cruz County Coastal Zones as Winter Storm Drives 25 to 35 Foot Waves and Dangerous Surf Through Early Sunday Morning
By Kai Hovell,12 days ago
SANTA CRUZ, CA — Evacuation warnings have been posted for four coastal zones in Santa Cruz County as a winter storm is expected to send large surf into the Central Coast. The alerts were issued Friday afternoon by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and the Capitola Police Department.